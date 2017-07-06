The latest scoop

Sky high Canada Day decor

By Andrea Tomkins –

Many Kitchissippi residents likely enjoyed the outpouring of national pride this past week: the fireworks, the street parties, and many spontaneous sing-alongs of our national anthem. There were also countless Canada flags, both big and small, on display throughout the ward. One of the biggest was at Metropole. This was no small feat, considering that it is the second tallest building in Ottawa.

The Metropole “Salute to 150” began on the morning of June 23. A team of volunteers started on the second floor and, working their way up, secured a flag to the corner balconies. A total of 124 flags were attached and over twenty people from the Metropole community were involved in this unique “flag raising” in Kitchissippi.

You have until July 7 to see this patriotic display if you haven’t seen it already!

