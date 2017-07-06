HOK #63: Louise Limoges

Meet Louise Limoges.

“I was born in Ottawa, and for the most part, I grew up in Ottawa, except for six years where I lived in Nova Scotia when I was really young. I’ve lived in the Kitchissippi area since 1999. I like that this area still has an old time flavour to it. Every time you turn around an old house is being demolished but it still has a community feel to it. The boxy type of houses that are being put up, I’m not a fan of those. I live in the older part of the neighbourhood.

“I really, really love to go down to the water where the rock sculptures are done. I haven’t been down there this year yet. I find it a very peaceful area to go to and I take a lot of pictures down there.

“In the future, I’d like to live a more positive life. I have been blessed to have done some amazing travelling, but I would like to do more. My favourite place I’ve been to is Tanzania, because I love animals.

“I wish the general public could know that those of us who struggle with mental health issues on a fairly regular basis have our good days too. People with mental illness come from all walks of life, different shades of black, grey, whatever in between, and a lot of people have to battle with that but it doesn’t make us any different from anyone else.” Collected by Ellen Bond

