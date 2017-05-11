The Happening: fusing community and artistry

Photo gallery by Ted Simpson –

The team behind this year’s Happening refused to let the rain bring them down. This popular community festival took place in Hintonburg and Wellington West from May 3 to 6 and shines a spotlight on local arts, culture, and area businesses.

L-R) Mary Beth Wolicky, Jamie McLennan, Brenda Dunn, Summer Baird. Marble take out bag sculpted by Marcus Jones makes a centre piece at Cube Gallery’s Provender art show. The Shanima puppet players, who won an arts grant at last year’s Happening, bring smiles and colour to a rainy Saturday. Anisa Stoli learns to bring new life to old furniture thanks to a workshop at Malenka Originals. Art from the third graders at Devonshire PS graces the wall at Flock Boutique. The inspirational pieces were sold to raise funds for the class. Justyna Dawidowicz showcases her fragmented landscapes exhibit among the fauna of Bloomfields-Flowers. The Shanima puppet players Augmented reality at Railbender Tattoo Studio. Guests used smart devises to reveal animations and videos behind the artwork. The artist throwdown event attracted a solid-crowd in spite of the dreary weather. In the end, painter Daniel Martelock was the victor. Railbender tattoo artist Stephane Courchaine lays down free Beyond The Pale brewery tattoos for eager beer lovers (this reporter included). The artist throwdown event attracted a solid-crowd in spite of the dreary weather. In the end, painter Daniel Martelock was the victor.