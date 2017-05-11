Le Cabinet Dental Care offers lots of reasons to smile

Nestled in the middle of Westboro’s bustling commercial district is a warm, welcoming dental practice that opened its doors last summer.

Le Cabinet Dental Care takes its name from a French term which refers to private professional offices; it’s a nod to Dr. Liana Guberman’s bilingualism as well as indicative of the intimate environment she and her team have created, where each and every patient is treated like family.

“Although I’ve been working in other clinics for almost 10 years, I have lived in Westboro for years and wanted to establish my practice close to home,” explains Liana. “At Le Cabinet, we are proud to offer a wide range of services in-house, from preventative to restorative to cosmetic dentistry.”

They offer free parking, do direct billing per the established fee guide, and can accommodate same-day emergency visits. Evening and weekend appointments are available and walk-ins are welcome.

As the field of dentistry is rapidly evolving, Liana regularly participates in continuing education to learn about new techniques and products. “For example, we can now remineralize small areas of decay rather than filling. We specialize in smile makeovers, using great new materials for bonding, veneers and cosmetic crowns. We offer invisalign teeth straightening and we’re also the first and only provider in Ottawa of the advanced GLO whitening system.”

Another focus area is getting kids off to a great start. “I have two kids under the age of three so I am super comfortable with young patients and we have a fun playroom in the office,” says Liana. “We recommend a checkup before the first birthday so we can teach parents how to help care for kids’ teeth. We even offer a free first visit for kids under age 4.”

Liana also enjoys working with nervous patients. “We put a lot of emphasis on making people comfortable and getting them to a point where they can enjoy dental care; this includes helping them overcome past experiences and fears. Helping nervous individuals relax and get the care they need is really satisfying to me, as is seeing anyone with a happy smile.”

Le Cabinet Dental

www.lecabinetdental.ca

205 Richmond Rd #107

Ph | 613-695-1361

www.facebook.com/lecabinetdental

www.instagram.com/lecabinetdental