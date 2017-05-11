Healthy Feet First helping to put a spring back in your step

When it comes to maintaining one’s health, sometimes it’s best to start from the tips of your toes and work your way up. That’s a lesson that Laura Bolton, owner of Healthy Feet First, shares regularly with her clients. “Foot care is an essential component of proactive health care, particularly for older people or those with chronic issues such as diabetes,” she explains. “Prevention is key as signs of many health issues can be first seen in the feet. Learning how to care for your feet should be a top priority.”

Laura is a Registered Practical Nurse with over 6 years’ experience in a variety of settings. A graduate of Georgian College of Applied Arts and Technology and Algonquin College of Applied Arts and Technology, she is currently completing a reflexology training program to enhance her skills and expand the services she can offer.

“At Healthy Feet First, we specialize in providing patient-centred, holistic foot care services to meet clients’ evolving needs,” says Laura. Services include initial and ongoing assessments, diabetic foot care and education, provided both in-home and at various clinics in the Ottawa area. She is currently in the process of hiring additional qualified nursing professionals as demand for Healthy Feet First’s services is growing.

Having experienced mobility loss in the past due to injury, Laura gained a firsthand appreciation for the importance of maintaining healthy feet, and the importance of learning how to recognize and manage problems that may arise. Her own experience is one of the reasons she is so passionate about providing both education and foot care, and she extends her reach through a monthly newsletter as well as an informative, engaging blog on the Healthy Feet First website.

“The most gratifying part of my work is getting to know people, listening to their stories and seeing the difference after I have cared for them. Healthy Feet First is all about preserving and enhancing mobility, as well as delivering information and education so clients can participate in ongoing maintenance and care of their feet.”

Healthy Feet First

Ph | 613-292-4668

www.healthyfeetfirst.ca

facebook.com/healthyfeetfirst

twitter.com/HealthyFeetFirs

instagram.com/healthyfeetfirst

This sponsored post is part of Kitchissippi Favourites, a special advertising feature that is printed in KT twice a year. Read the other profiles right here.