Street hockey supremacy has been achieved 

Story and photos by Ted Simpson –

The Westboro Gamblers played their way to victory in the fifth installment of the Hintonburg Community Association’s annual street hockey tournament.

It was a chilly spring day on April 22 when 14 teams came together at the intersection of Hamilton Avenue and Armstrong Street to battle it out for ball hockey supremacy.

At the end of the hard fought day onlookers were left with two teams remaining, The Gamblers verses Tara and The Terrible 8. The match was epic, but in the end, The Gamblers pulled out a victory with the score of 3 – 2.

To the victors go many spoils, including the brand new Hintonburg Street Hockey trophy, a gilded statue constructed by Hintonburg artist Daniel Martelock, and possessed only by the finest athletes that Kitchissippi has to offer.

Dave Allston of The Gamblers embraces victory as his teammates – Derek Smith, John Holland, and Kristen Couture – look on.