HOK #59: Chad Erven

Meet Chad Erven.

“I grew up and was born in Calgary, actually, in a little town outside Calgary called Cochrane. I moved here about 10 years ago. We have lived in this area for about a year and a half. We like this area because there are lots of things to walk to. One of the big things for us was the access to Gatineau Park. We are big skiers and triathletes, so we cross-country ski in the winter and bike ride in the summer.

“There are lots of triathlons I still want to do, and the Hawaiian triathlon is part of my big, big bucket list. You have to qualify for that one, and if I ever do qualify, I will be definitely going, but that’s a bit of a stretch goal.

“For Canada’s 150th, we are going to enjoy all the things going on downtown. We have friends and family coming in for different things throughout the year, so it’s really nice to have some unique events to take them to.” Collected by Ellen Bond

Humans of Kitchissippi is a special street photography project designed to introduce readers to some of the people who live, work, and play in Kitchissippi. Each instalment of HOK contains three elements: a photo, a name, and a quote from the subject that reveals a little bit about who they are. View our collection of humans right here.