Local artist commemorates the end of bus route No. 2

Big news for Ottawa bus riders! Route numbers are changing in advance of the opening of the O-Train Confederation Line. As part of those changes, Saturday April 22 will mark the last day for OC Transpo bus No. 2. The bus number will change to No. 11 on Sunday April 23.

Local artist Andrew King is marking the occasion by handing out 20 free t-shirts to passengers along the route from Rideau to Bayshore.

“As winter ends, I like to celebrate the spring and warm weather with a free gift to the residents each year who support my art, and I think this would be a great celebration of the city’s iconic bus number and route,” wrote Andrew in a statement.

The t-shirts, which feature his own illustration of a classic OC Transpo bus, were personally financed and printed by the artist. OC Transpo is providing 50 extra shirts for the giveaway, bumping the number being given away to 70.

Want to be part of it? Meet at bus stop 3009 at the Rideau Centre and hop on the No.2. on Saturday April 22, at approximately 11:49 a.m.

Note that the trip to the Bayshore Shopping Centre lasts approximately one hour. Enjoy the ride!

