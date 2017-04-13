HOK #58: Susie Laewen

Meet Susie Laewen.

“I was born in Ottawa and grew up in Westboro on Byron Avenue. I just love Richmond Road. All of my friends work somewhere along here or on Wellington, and there’s lots of bars and it’s a good place to hang out. I go to U of Ottawa for conflict studies and human rights and I just finished high school up the road at Nepean High School. Ask me in five years what I want to do when I’m done university. I’d like to travel around a bit but I can’t imagine not living here in Westboro. I love that all my friends live around here, and all of their families. It reminds me of out East, because everyone’s doors are always open and you can go in wherever.” Collected by Ellen Bond

Humans of Kitchissippi is a special street photography project designed to introduce readers to some of the people who live, work, and play in Kitchissippi. Each instalment of HOK contains three elements: a photo, a name, and a quote from the subject that reveals a little bit about who they are. View our collection of humans right here.