Saying goodbye to the SJAM Winter Trail, for now (plus reader photos!)

Harry S. Truman once said, “It’s amazing what you can accomplish if you don’t care who gets the credit.” Those words describe perfectly the effort of Westboro area resident, Dave Adams when he approached the National Capital Commission (NCC) with the concept of a 5 km multi-purpose winter recreational trail that would follow a portion of the Sir John A. MacDonald Parkway along the Ottawa River.

With the support of several key organizations including the Dovercourt Recreation Centre, the community associations of Westboro Beach and Champlain Park, numerous cross-country ski associations from the national to the local level, the Sir John A. MacDonald Winter Trail, also known by the acronym SJAM, was created this season.

Dave and a team of volunteers maintain the multi-purpose trail throughout the winter. Cross-country skiers, snowshoe enthusiasts, and snow bikers are all welcome on the trail. While the basic trail is 5 km in length, add all the detours, nooks and crannies, and a round trip outing on the trail could be well over 20 km!

Dave gives full credit to two “core groomers” who keep the trail in shape, Michael Lee, and Dave Haney. Peter Edmison is also a key individual in maintaining the trail.

Dave also noted that there is a huge team of people behind the scenes that make the project possible. “And then, of course, there is the Dovercourt Recreation Association, providing all the administrative support. Without their help the project would not be possible,” Dave adds.

Dave is convinced that the concept for SJAM worked well because it was structured as a partnership project. “One reason why the SJAM was successful was that I went to them (the NCC) offering a fully managed program and here we are today.”

He is also sure that there is more potential for partnership projects between community groups, the NCC and other government organizations.

After opening this year on December 12, news traveled fast, and it wasn’t long before upwards of 500 people a day could be seen on the trail.According to Dave, the NCC has been impressed with the project. He took NCC staffer, Luc Beausoleil, out on the trail this winter for a close-up view. The conditions were perfect, with lots of people out enjoying SJAM right after a substantial snowfall. It was a 3.5 hour tour by Skidoo.

“I showed Luc everything,” says Dave. “Of course, I had my favourite spots like Kitchissippi Forest, Remic Park, Champlain Woods, Selby Plains and Bayview Heights that I emphasized as important areas for the future of the trail.”

Dave also pointed out problem areas, like the area where all the pathways converge and squeeze down by the river’s edge just east of Westboro Beach as well as the struggles the team had with the underpasses and the Parkdale access point.

Dave is also quick to sing the praises of the NCC. “The NCC has been a great partner,” he says. “Over the season they have trusted me and let me just run with it… Of course, they were there when I needed them. For example, when they allowed my team to take down a railing just east of Kitchissippi parking lot so we could move the trail away from the road and the evil snowplow.

And then when they helped put up the safety fencing at Champlain Bridge. But other than that they have been hands off.”

Looking ahead to next year, Dave is certain that he and his team will be able to sustain the current winter trail, but at current budget levels, expansion is not in the cards. Even the initial year of the project was funded by what Dave describes as “pass around the hat.” That included crowdfunding of $25,000 and contributions from private individuals and companies: Fresh Air Experience and Bushtukah. Kitchissippi Ward Councillor Jeff Leiper also made a financial contribution to the project.

Did you use the trails this year? Visit wintertrail.ca to make your contribution by the end of the month. It is tax deductible! Contacting the NCC with a positive comment about the project is also helpful. Email info@ncc-ccn.ca, ideally before the end of March or in early April.

We asked our Facebook and Twitter followers to submit their photos of the SJAM Winter Trail. Here are a few of our favourites!

Graham page writes: "This is Jazmine and I when we got her a rental fat bike from the Fresh Air Experience booth on the SJAM. It was a really cold day in January (I think -20 or so with the wind), but we had a great few hours out on the bikes!" Bonnie writes: "In addition to family skis, our kids, ages 13, 11 and 9 spent some afternoons skiing/playing in the Woods and trails around Champlain Park. Can you believe this winter wonderland that's right in our neighbourhood! How lucky are we?" Jasmine Parsons, age 10 years, enjoying the SJAM Winter Trail. "Accessible sports for all," writes Annie Berube. Max Magnusson (13), Avery Magnusson (8), Camryn Magnusson (8), Marley Magnusson (12) skiing on the SJAM. Photo submitted by Darcy Gillespie "This is our 6 year old Ellia, teaching her 4 year old brother Will how to ski. It was his first time on skis. It was a beautiful night ski. Thanks, we loved it, every time. Tara O." A sunset ski along the SJAM. Photo submitted by Graham Page Graham Page writes that this photo "was taken more recently in March on a warm, warm day. Jazmine loved skiing on the SJAM!" Leah and Trevor write: "Well, we have skied and snowshoe run the SJAM Winter Trail and LOVED IT! But….the highlight was a 40th Birthday Fat Bike Party! Six of us had a ball renting all our bikes from Fresh Air and biking down to the War Museum Cafe, did we mention it was minus 27?? Saw your tweet about submitting our best SJAM adventure… we have many different adventure pics on the trail, but the Fat Bike Party was truly the most unique out on that trail. The event included the SJAM, bikes from FreshAir, a stop at the War Museum and treats from The Cupcake Lounge. Gems in our neighbourhood!" Lisa Balerna writes: "I am a proud Kitchissippi resident for the past 12 years. I enjoy reading the paper to find out what is going on in our community…. Here are some photos from skiing SJAM trail. My home backs on parkway so I have easy access. It has been a gift!" You can find Lisa on Twitter @lisabalerna.