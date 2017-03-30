The ultimate fitness inspiration is right here

By Alyson Queen –

How are you doing with your New Year’s resolutions? Not so well? If you need a healthy dose of inspiration, you might just want to look to Stella Kirk. The feisty 93-year-old is a regular at the Hintonburg Community Centre’s fitness class held every Monday and Friday.

“I go as often as I can. I go because I believe in exercising, I believe in it for good health,” says Stella. “It’s also slightly social.”

She’s been attending for 15 years.

Stella is a huge fan and advocate of community programming, like the fitness classes she attends at the HCC. “It’s a very friendly atmosphere. All of the leaders are excellent.”

She says many people may “not have another place where they can go and find this sort of enrichment.”

Stella has called Ottawa home for the past 50 years, having immigrated to Canada in 1947 from England. An active resident of the Civic Hospital Neighbourhood, she loves her community because of the access to many recreational activities – especially skiing and skating – and also because of the convenient location.

Aside from keeping healthy and fit, Stella boasts a love of family with four children, 10 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren to dote on.

“There is never a dull moment.”

Her advice to readers when it comes to exercise? “Do it as often as you can. In the winter, it warms you up!”