HOK #57: Ainsley B.

Meet Ainsley B.

“I was born and raised in Ottawa. I like my school because it’s new and everybody there is nice, and the teachers too. My favourite subject is gym. I don’t know what I want to do in the future yet, but I think I want to become a doctor. I like helping people. I’ve been to lots of places and just got back from Jamaica. I liked that it was really warm. However, I really like snow. For Canada’s 150th birthday, we may go downtown or camping, we always celebrate somehow.” Collected by Ellen Bond

Humans of Kitchissippi is a special street photography project designed to introduce readers to some of the people who live, work, and play in Kitchissippi. Each instalment of HOK contains three elements: a photo, a name, and a quote from the subject that reveals a little bit about who they are. View our collection of humans right here.