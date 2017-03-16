Sponsored: 4 Ways to Maximize the Value of Your Home This Spring

by John King,

Broker of Record with Engel & Völkers Ottawa –

After 23 years in real estate, the number one question I continue to receive from homeowners is the same: When should we bring our home to market?

While many aspects of the selling process can be complicated, the answer to this question is fairly simple: Spring.

Over 44% of all Ottawa home sales occurred in the four months from March through June in 2016. While not all homeowners have the luxury of waiting for spring to come along, I typically advise my homeowners to list in this busy season if they have the option.

If you are thinking of making a move this year, you should consider capitalizing on this period when more people are looking for property; more buyers looking for homes typically means that sellers can obtain a higher price and a quicker sale.

To ensure you do not miss the spring rush, consider the following steps:

Meet with a professional Realtor to receive a property evaluation and an assessment of the market potential for your home.

With your Realtor, put together an action plan to bring the home to market. This may include a quick paint job, simple repairs, or any other minor items that will help your house connect with the right buyer. Your Realtor can guide you on what cosmetic changes will maximize the value of your home.

De-cluttering is always a good idea when you are thinking of putting your house up for sale. Less is always more! Take advantage of the time before you come to market to create clean, open spaces.

If you are having difficulty in getting your home ready for sale, you might consider hiring a stager who can help you develop a plan to present your home in its best light. A professional Realtor will have preferred staging contacts that can get your home in tip-top shape.

If you have even the slightest inkling you may want to sell this year, my advice is this: Have your home evaluated and begin the process. Even if you do not end up listing this spring, a Realtor will be happy to help you begin moving in the right direction so you are prepared when the right moment strikes.

