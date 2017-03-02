Everyone’s a winner at the Westboro Legion’s Trivia Challenge for Charity

Congratulations to everyone who came out to the Westboro Legion’s Trivia Challenge for Charity on February 24! 24 teams and 132 players participated. The top four teams – Feline Fine, The Clocktower Dropouts, Two Turntables & A Microphone, and CSIDunno – earned a total of $1,100 in donations to their respective charities.

The Legion posted the above photo of two other teams – Beautiful Ponies and I Thought This Was Speed Dating – with the following caption on their Facebook page: “If a photo could capture the generosity of spirit and joie de vivre of those who play in our Trivia Challenge for Charity tournament, this would be it! Their teams may not have won, but they are all winners in our eyes.” We agree. Photo by Helen Flaherty