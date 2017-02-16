HOK #54: Jason Harper

Meet Jason Harper.

“My name is Jason Harper, no relation to Stephen Harper. I was born in Morrisburg, Ontario. I grew up in the valley and moved here about 18 years ago. I love this area because it’s oozing with uniqueness. This area is a wonderful mix of old and new, and it needs that subtle mix.

“The hipsters here are just trying to be farmers. We all grew up with plaid and we get it down at the Giant Tiger for $10… hipsters get their plaid from NRML for $80 but it’s the same stuff. We rolled up our pants and wore work boots cause we didn’t want to have cow crap on our feet but hipsters wear them because they don’t want to appear metrosexual.

“Being in this area, I find that people are artistic, they’re unique, and this place has a lot of character.” Collected by Ellen Bond

