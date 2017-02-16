Elmdale’s BookFest is back! 

Submitted by Jennifer Leach Hollander –

Ottawa book lovers rejoice! Elmdale Public School’s BookFest event is back! From February 24 to February 25, Elmdale’s school gym will be packed with more than 60 tables of used books for sale.

For nearly four decades, Elmdale’s annual fundraising event has served as a special tradition for the community, as well as a fundraising source for the school’s programs and community initiatives.

Parent volunteers spend hundreds of hours sorting the more than 25,000 donated books into over 20 categories ranging from fiction and mysteries to gardening and politics. Keeping the cost of the books low – between 50 cents and $3 – promotes literacy and makes books accessible to everyone. And because the prices are so reasonable, it’s a great opportunity to take a chance on unfamiliar authors or subject areas.

Whether you are looking for a “reading by the fire” book, stocking up on summer reading, or finding your next book club read, we’re certain you will find some gems here. New parents will find board books in like-new condition to stock their child’s library. School families know it’s an excellent place to recycle books they’ve finished with and buy new ones to read.

There are no restrictions on the number of books you can purchase and with so many categories to pick from, you’re guaranteed to find something that will fit the bill! If you need help carrying your books to your vehicle, a volunteer will happily assist you.

There will also be delicious homemade baked goods for sale and prizes up for grabs.

The sale generates great school spirit amongst the students and teachers as they compete between classes to see who can bring in the most books. Local author and storytellers will be in classes the week before BookFest to help keep the focus on celebrating reading and literacy.

Always looking for fresh ways to support student involvement and engagement, Elmdale students will be creating one-of-a-kind bookmarks to accompany each purchase made at the sale, while supplies last.

Funds raised by BookFest support educational programs at Elmdale in the arts, science and technology, literacy, health, and the environment. Some of the money raised is also donated to local community initiatives.

Elmdale’s BookFest takes place at 49 Iona St., in the school gymnasium on Friday February 24, from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. and on Saturday February 25 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Bring cash!

Are you looking to clear some space on your bookshelves? Donations of gently used books will be gratefully accepted. We are happy to pick up book donations, if needed.

We look forward to seeing you all at BookFest as we celebrate literacy, promote recycling, and support our students and community!

For more information please visit elmdalecouncil.com or email Traceylyn at elmdalebookfest@gmail.com. You can also find us on Facebook.

Jennifer Leach Hollander is the volunteer PR coordinator for Elmdale BookFest.