Art with heart

By Andrea Tomkins –

It was a jam-packed opening night at Alison Fowler’s fourth annual “Wall of H’arts” show and sale at Twiss & Weber’s on February 10.

Having painted 200 5” x 5” canvasses in preparation, the event represents an artistic challenge for the popular local artist, and fortunately for local art lovers, an opportunity to scoop up some reasonably priced art just in time for Valentine’s Day.

The evening also included a raffle to raise funds for the Heart and Stroke Foundation.

The sale was to continue through to February 14 but the h’arts were sold out by the following afternoon.

Click on the photos below to enlarge and for caption text. Photos by Ellen Bond

Artist Alison Fowler says she’s thrilled with the community’s excitement and support. “I sold out last year, so I knew it was going to be another great year, but I was definitely overwhelmed with the response,” she says. “We’re already thinking about what to do next year! This neighbourhood is so great. I love it.” “Events like this bring people together, it shows you the local artists and it’s a perfect opportunity to get out,” says Eva Matthys. “We came to see the Wall of H’arts. We know Ali and Andrew, we knew it was coming and we wanted to see the wall and buy a h’art,” says Bryan Reid. “I think events like this are important to this area because it brings people out and away from Netflix during a cold February,” says Anne-Marie Bergeron. “They chat with their neighbours, meet new people and they encourage local business.” “I came out tonight to support my neighbourhood. I own an art gallery across the street and there are a lot of women who run businesses in this area and we all support each other for our events,” says Melodie Sadler. At the appointed hour, eager shoppers pushed forward to chose their unique piece of heart art (or as Alison calls it, h’art). Most canvasses were painted, while others incorporated other elements such as shells, stones, and buttons. Tonia Weber, of Twiss & Weber Laura Twiss, of Twiss & Weber, says she is pleased with this year’s turnout. “We were so happy with the response! From my perspective, I wish I was taller so I could see above the crowds! We had an unexpected line up for over an hour,” says Laura.