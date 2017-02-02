The latest scoop

Karaoke fundraiser for OWCS

Submitted by Sarah Doiron – 

Alan and Nancy Kwan have been pillars of the community for decades, and they are giving back once again as their family hosts a karaoke fundraiser for OWCS at the Shanghai Restaurant on Thursday, February 16.

Alan and Nancy Kwan with China Doll at the Ottawa West Community Support Halloween party.  Photo courtesy of OWCS

Originally from Hong Kong, Alan and Nancy opened the Shanghai Restaurant in 1971 in Chinatown. Alan was a part of many community-building efforts and Nancy was known for having had up to 15 kids in her car at a time, taking them to various activities.

The couple attends the adult day program at Ottawa West Community Support located in Hintonburg. The program is aimed at older adults still living in their own homes who are looking for socialization, exercise, and a hearty lunch. The program is offered from Monday through Thursday and includes group discussions, cognitive games, chair exercise and live music and dancing.

The Kwans passed their sense of community down to their children, who now run the Shanghai Restaurant. On Thursday, February 16 at 7 p.m. the Shanghai Restaurant is hosting a karaoke fundraiser, emceed by China Doll, to raise money for the OWCS Contingency Fund. Tickets are $5 at the door. More information can be found on the Ottawa West Community Support Facebook page or by calling 613-728-6016.

Sarah Doiron is a Day Program Coordinator at Ottawa West Community Support

