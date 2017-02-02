HOK #53: Sandy Cunningham

Meet Sandy Cunningham.

“I was born and grew up in Toronto… can I say that in Ottawa? We moved here to take care of my wife’s mom who lives in Arnprior. We have lived in the Kitchissippi area for five years. I like that this area is close to everything. We are close enough to pathways, and transit is fine. Plus, we are retired so we have all the time in the world to do things. We have lots of practice being retired as we have been doing it for quite a few years. We are relatively active. We go to the library quite often. We are coming back from the library right now. We also go to the theatres. We have already rented a suite downtown for Canada Day 2017, down by the canal, so we are going down there for the two days so we don’t have to travel back and forth from our home. We booked it last July.” Collected by Ellen Bond

Humans of Kitchissippi is a special street photography project designed to introduce readers to some of the people who live, work, and play in Kitchissippi. Each instalment of HOK contains three elements: a photo, a name, and a quote from the subject that reveals a little bit about who they are. View our collection of humans right here.