HOK #51: Carole Dence

Meet Carole Dence.

“I was born in Regina and spent my early years, until about six, on a farm. We then moved to Manitoba and I grew up on a farm there. I did my undergraduate degree at Brandon College, which is now University of Manitoba. I then went to Lavalle, and to McGill and then to France for a year of intense studies in French.

“I came to Ottawa originally as a student to work on the Royal Commission of Bilingualism and Biculturalism. I met my husband and stayed in Ottawa.

“I like the fact that so much of my daily living shopping is located within walking distance in Westboro. I like the village atmosphere and the access to the river, the beach, the walk along the river. It’s an interesting area with so much happening. It’s changing almost as fast as you watch it.

“In 2017, I’m looking forward to all the things that are going to happen in Ottawa and being in the capital for the sesquicentennial. I have memories of the centennial in 1967 and how much happened and how it changed Canadians. Canadians became conscious of themselves as Canadians and we discovered a lot about ourselves.

“The best advice I have to give to people is to enjoy the moment. One can always worry about five years or ten years down the line, but really, where you live is now, in this moment.” Collected by Ellen Bond.

