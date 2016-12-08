These local charitable organizations can use your help

Submitted by Carol Paschal –

As the year comes to a close, many people reflect on what they can do to help their less fortunate neighbours. We’ve prepared a list of some registered charities in Kitchissippi. Some of these organizations may be familiar – others may not – but what they have in common is that all of them do good work that contributes to vibrant and caring communities. They can also use your donations of time and money.

We encourage readers to do their research first – check their websites or give them a call for more information. You might also want to keep your neighbourhood churches, synagogues and mosques in mind, since many run special programs. For example, Parkdale United Church runs an “In from the Cold” program that provides hot meals to those in need and First United Church has a thrift shop and operates an Ottawa Food Bank outlet.

(Looking for information about the annual Christmas event at the Carleton Tavern? It’s taking place December 25 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Get the details in Newswest.)

Abbeyfield Houses Society of Ottawa

abbeyfieldottawa.ca

425 Parkdale Ave.

613-729-4817

Abbeyfield Houses provide accommodation and companionship for senior citizens within local communities.

Ausome Ottawa

ausomeottawa.com

Ausome Ottawa is an organization dedicated to enriching the lives of families living with autism through sport, and they just celebrated their first anniversary. Ausome Ottawa provides free sports programs for kids with autism and help families access existing programs by providing the information and/or support they need.

Causeway Work Centre

causewayworkcentre.org

22 O’Meara St.

613-725-3494

Causeway empowers and supports people in overcoming disabilities and other challenges to help them find rewarding work and live more independently. They run five social enterprises including RightBike, Krackers Katering, Good Nature Groundskeeping, Cycle Salvation and the Causeway Community Finance Fund.

Citizen Advocacy

citizenadvocacy.org

312 Parkdale Ave.

613-761-9522

Citizen Advocacy sets up one-to-one matches between volunteer advocates and with a wide range of disabilities, including physical limitations, developmental delays, mental illness, and disabilities related to aging.

CompuCorps

compucorps.org

1040 Somerset St. W.

613-234-8988 X 115

CompuCorps provides career and life skills training for at risk groups (Aboriginal, youth, seniors and those living with disabilities) that is focused on access to technology (computers) and the internet. It is also a registered Microsoft partner and refurbisher.

Family Services Ottawa (FSO)

familyservicesottawa.org

312 Parkdale Ave.

613-725-3601

FSO is a social service agency that helps individuals and families in distress or at risk to attain greater health and well-being, improve their coping skills, and achieve their potential by providing counselling, education and advocacy. Check their website for their events calendar too.

Great Canadian Theatre Company (GCTC)

gctc.ca

1233 Wellington St. W.

613-236-5196

Donations to the arts contribute to the growth of a vibrant community. GCTC is an English language theatre that produces and performs Canadian plays. It also supports the local arts community by hosting and mentoring emerging theatre and performing arts groups.

Orpheus Musical Theatre Society

orpheus-theatre.ca

17 Fairmont Ave.

613-729-4318

Orpheus Musical Theatre Society provides quality musical theatre for the community by the community. Established in 1906, it is North America’s second longest running organization of its kind.

Ottawa Carleton Immigrant Services Organization (OCISO)

ociso.org

959 Wellington St. W.

613-725-0202

OCISO provides a full suite of settlement and integration support for immigrants and refugees including such programs as multicultural counselling, youth programming, language instruction for newcomers, community economic development and career mentorship.

Ottawa Salus

salusottawa.org

2000 Scott St.

613-729-0123

Ottawa Salus promotes the rehabilitation of adults in the Ottawa area who are recovering from mental illness and provides quality housing and support services to clients.

Ottawa West Community Services (OWCS)

owcs.ca

1137 Wellington St. W.

613-728-6016

OWCS is an outreach ministry of Christian churches in the west end of Ottawa that provides practical support to seniors and disabled adults that assists their clients to remain independent in their homes.

Parkdale Food Centre

parkdalefoodcentre.ca

2-30 Rosemount Ave.

613-722-8019

Parkdale Food Centre provides emergency food aid to individuals and families in need in the Hintonburg, Mechanicsville, Civic Hospital and Wellington Village neighbourhoods.

Propeller Dance

propellerdance.com

In addition to contemporary dance performances, Propeller Dance provides dance training programs for children, youth and adults, as well as education and outreach programs in schools and community settings. Propeller Dance also has an artist-in-residence role at the Great Canadian Theatre Company.

Rideauwood Addiction and Family Services

rideauwood.org

312 Parkdale Ave.

613-724-4881

Rideauwood Addiction and Family Services delivers programs to adults, adolescents and family members who are, or have been, affected by addictions and related mental health issues. They provide non-residential group and individual treatment, public education, training and consultation.

The Salvation Army Ottawa Grace Manor

gracemanor.ca

1156 Wellington St.

613-722-8025

Grace Manor is a long-term care facility that offers a continuum of services related to long-term care, adapts to meet changing needs and supports aging in place.

Salvation Army Transitional House

ottawaboothcentre.org/donate

613-724-2300

Transitional House is a non-profit housing program whose main purpose is to provide short-term affordable housing with on-site support for single adult men.

St. Vincent de Paul Thrift Shop

thrift-store.ca

1273 Wellington St. W.

613-722-7166

The profits from St. Vincent de Paul’s thrift shop benefit those in the community who are in need. St. Vincent also carries out home visitations and special works programs.