HOK #50: Clarissa Crane

Meet Clarissa Crane.

“We recently moved to Westboro and have been really impressed with the sense of community. There are street parties everywhere in the summer and fall in Westboro. Streets are closed and people on the blocks come out and connect with each other. People get to know each other during these events and it builds a sense of community.

“In the fall we had a number of neighbours come by and help us (as well as others) rake leaves. We have a lot of trees. We have one neighbour who even works to compost leaves for people and makes the most amazing coffee cake that he delivers, warm, to people’s houses. When the snow came, another one of our neighbours cleared snow from our driveway. We are not sure who but we have our suspicions. This community is really amazing! People are always out and about walking to and from the stores, the farmers markets, parks, school or just around. There are so many opportunities to connect with people. There are always people walking by.” Collected by Ellen Bond

Humans of Kitchissippi is a special street photography project designed to introduce readers to some of the people who live, work, and play in Kitchissippi. Each instalment of HOK contains three elements: a photo, a name, and a quote from the subject that reveals a little bit about who they are. View our collection of humans right here.