Quilting Christmas cheer for the community

Submitted by Janice Henderson –

As the weather gets colder, the Ottawa Valley Quilters Guild (OVQG) is getting ready to celebrate! This winter marks their 5th year of contributing quilted placemats to the Ottawa Meals on Wheels program. This program delivers nutritious meals, daily check-ins, and comfort with a smile to central Ottawa residents who might otherwise not be able to remain in their own homes.

Each year, OVQG contributes about 100 beautiful quilted placemats to be delivered along with the free Christmas Meal on December 25. This meal is a collaborative effort among many generous donors, including Moe Attalah of the Elvis Sighting Society, The Newport Restaurant, Home Instead Senior Care, The Ottawa Riverside Kiwanis Club, as well as several Quilting Groups and Girl Guide and Brownie units.

The quilted placemats are a great opportunity for quilters of all ages and abilities to cheerfully contribute to the well-being of the Ottawa community.

“Our placemats are a thoughtful reminder that someone cared enough about the shut-ins in our community to create a little lasting gift for them,” says Mara Praulins, the charity quilt coordinator for OVQG. As Bau St-Cyr from Meals on Wheels puts it: “the clients are always very appreciative for receiving such a nice meal and visit on Christmas Day.”

Interested in contributing placemats of your own? The best size is approximately 13 inches by 18 inches, in washable fabrics. They can be seasonally themed or just hand made with care! OVQG has collected 40 so far this year and will be accepting placemats until the end of our December 5th meeting at the St. Anthony Soccer Club off of Preston (523 St. Anthony Street).

For more information, contact Publicity@ottawavalleyquiltersguild.com.

Janice started quilting in grade 11 when she grew too big for her childhood quilt, and is now Publicity Coordinator for the Ottawa Valley Quilters Guild. She grew up as a Girl Guide making special gifts for the Meals on Wheels recipients, and is delighted to be contributing to the placemats as an adult.