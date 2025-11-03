10 fun places in Ottawa to spend a great day (or night)

Ottawa might be known for politics and Parliament Hill, but there is an abundance of fun things to do here. From live entertainment to outdoor adventures, here are 10 great places where Ottawa residents can go for a good time.

The Moonroom

Tucked along Preston Street, The Moonroom is one of Ottawa’s best-kept secrets. This dimly lit lounge offers an intimate setting perfect for date night or catching up with friends over craft cocktails and small plates. The vibe is effortlessly cool — think flickering candles, indie music, and a menu that changes with the seasons. It’s small, so go early or be ready to wait — but it’s worth every minute. Located at 442 Preston St.

Screenshot the Moonroom is located 442 Preston Street. Provided photo.

The Ottawa Art Gallery

Located downtown beside the Rideau Centre, the OAG is a modern, welcoming space that celebrates creativity and local talent. Admission is always free, and the exhibits range from contemporary installations to historic pieces that highlight Ottawa’s artistic roots. After exploring the galleries, head upstairs to Jackson Café for a latte or glass of wine with a view. The OAG also hosts frequent events and film screenings, adding to its already vibrant energy. Located at 50 Mackenzie King Bridge.

Escape Manor

If you’re looking for something interactive and social, Escape Manor has several Ottawa locations that deliver a chance to test your limits. Each themed room — from prison breaks to haunted manors — challenges players to solve puzzles and escape within 45 minutes. Think you can do it? The downtown location even has a lounge and bar, so you can debrief over a drink afterward. But if you’re looking for an even closer location, you can visit the Hintonburg site at 982 Wellington St. W.

Central Experimental Farm/Dominion Arboretum

A green oasis in the middle of the city that’s 427 hectares in size, the Central Experimental Farm is perfect for a peaceful stroll or picnic. Visitors can explore its scenic fields, ornamental gardens, and heritage barns, or visit the Canada Agriculture and Food Museum to learn about farming history.

The Central Experimental Farm was founded in 1886. Photo by Charlie Senack.

Right next door, the Dominion Arboretum is one of Ottawa’s most beautiful outdoor spaces. With mature trees, winding pathways, and sweeping views of Dow’s Lake, it’s ideal for walking, photography, or simply relaxing by the water. Fun fact: there are over 4,000 different kinds of trees and shrubs — some dating back to its founding in 1889!

Wellington Gastropub

A staple of the Wellington West dining scene, the Wellington Gastropub blends casual comfort with elevated cuisine. The menu changes regularly, featuring locally sourced ingredients and inventive takes on pub fare. It’s a great spot for date night or a relaxed dinner with friends. Located at 1325 Wellington St. W.

Art House Café

Just steps from Chinatown, Art House Café doubles as both a coffee shop and community art gallery. It hosts live music, poetry nights, and art exhibits in a cozy, welcoming space filled with local creativity. Located at 555 Somerset St. W.

Orange Monkey

Looking for something a little different? The Orange Monkey billiards hall and bar in Chinatown offers 14 pool tables, retro video games, and a laid-back vibe perfect for groups. The name “Orange Monkey” was actually the nickname of one of the entrepreneurial students who was suspected by his friends to self-tan from a bottle. Located at 250 City Centre Ave.

Flora Hall Brewing

Flora Hall Brewing, housed in a restored heritage building, has quickly become one of Ottawa’s favourite craft breweries. With its high ceilings, communal tables, and friendly vibe, it’s perfect for after-work drinks or casual hangouts. Try their rotating beer selection paired with comfort food like fried chicken sandwiches and nachos. Located at 37 Flora St.

The Grand has recently opened at Westboro Beach. Provided photo.

Westboro Beach and the Kichi Zībī Mīkan Trail

For an active outing, rent a bike or take a walk along the Kichi Zībī Mīkan Trail to Westboro Beach. The trail offers stunning river views, and the beach is great for a summer swim or sunset hangout. In the winter, the pathways transform into a wonderland for skiers, snowshoers, and snow bikers. The Grand Pizzeria has also recently opened there!

The Record Centre

Music lovers shouldn’t miss The Record Centre — part store, part cultural hub. Beyond the shelves of vinyl, it frequently hosts live in-store performances from local artists. It’s the perfect place to spend a rainy afternoon flipping through records and discovering new sounds. Located at 1099 Wellington St. W.