Meet Hintonburg food and travel writer Jordan Pizzuti

By Emma Cummings

Hintonburg resident Jordan Pizzuti is a seasoned food and travel writer who has a passion for how food and drink influence culture.

With experience as a restaurant critic, private chef, bartender, and writer/host of a food television show, Pizzuti’s deep-rooted passion for the Capital’s food culture is unmistakable. He believes Ottawa is Canada’s hidden culinary gem and is eager to spotlight the city’s top dining destinations, challenging the long-standing narrative surrounding our nation’s capital.

Originally from London, Ontario, Pizzuti moved to Ottawa in 2014 to attend Carleton University, where he quickly fell in love with the city’s food scene. He feels the tired stereotype of Ottawa being boring and the city that fun forgot is not only outdated but flat-out wrong.

“Ottawa has everything — just on a smaller scale, and maybe less well-known. You can find world-class food here that rivals any big city; it’s just a matter of actively seeking it out,” he said.

Pizzuti described Ottawa’s food culture as “under the radar” and “a place in need of someone to shout about it from the rooftops.” Realizing he could be that person, he began sharing his love for Ottawa’s food and beverage scene on social media (@pizzuti22).

Inspired by cities like Vancouver, Montreal, and Toronto, he launched the ‘Best-Of Ottawa’ series on Instagram and TikTok, where he features culinary giants discussing their favorite local spots — from pizza and sushi to hidden gems and late-night bites. The series took off, and Pizzuti recalls the moment: “It felt like overnight, people knew me as the ‘Best-Of’ guy. That was a huge turning point for me.”

As his following grew, so did his sense of responsibility. He took it upon himself to promote hospitality events, highlight talented chefs and bartenders, and shine a spotlight on underrated dining spots around Ottawa.

Pizzuti realized that his influence could make a real difference in the community. He says, “A huge moment for me was when I started having restaurants reach out to help with charitable events or fundraisers because that made me feel like I was making an impact, to the point where they thought I could make a difference on their behalf.”

Pizzuti’s commitment to the community became clear through his support for the Parkdale Food Centre. Driven by the belief that everyone deserves access to good food, he hosted his first pop-up dinner in partnership with Ward14, donating all of the proceeds to the Centre. The event was aptly named Are We Having Fun Yet? Building on that success, he teamed up with Union 613 for I Think We’re Having Fun Now Volume 1, featuring sous chefs from across the city, with 51% of proceeds again going to the Parkdale Food Centre.

In addition to this, he will soon be releasing a merch line in collaboration with local artist and hospitality professional Tom Epps, with a portion of proceeds going to a different local charity every month, starting, once again, with the Parkdale Food Centre.

When asked what advice he would give to the newly appointed Nightlife Commissioner, Mathieu Grondin, Pizzuti suggests connecting with people within Ottawa’s hospitality industry as much as possible.

“They already have the answers. You don’t need to figure it out alone — they know what’s happening in the city and what needs to change,” he said.

As for Ottawa’s future, Pizzuti insists, “We need to invest more time, funds, and resources into promoting our hospitality scene. I think the city has done a poor job of supporting it compared to other cities. And before we can shift Canada’s view of Ottawa, we need to shift Ottawa’s view of itself.”

