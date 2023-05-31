Nutshells and Acorns: Nicole Colbeck’s influence on Ottawa’s folk music

Westboro music career coach Nicole Colbeck (left) with her client Kaya Fraser (centre) and Red Bird concert organizer Chris White (right). Photo by Zenith Wolfe.

By Zenith Wolfe

Nicole Colbeck is backstage when she hears a cry from across the festival venue.

It’s the late 1990s in Canada’s capital: Alanis Morissette, Bruce Cockburn and Jann Arden are flooding the local airwaves. Rasputin’s Folk Café is as popular as ever. And Colbeck is the backstage manager at Ottawa Folk Festival.

She puts down her gear and moves across the stage to meet with her husband, Roger, who lifts their infant daughter Léanne over a barrier and into her mother’s hands. Colbeck takes a seat on a gear box under a nearby tent. She begins breastfeeding.

“That’s such a vivid and happy memory,” Colbeck said. “(My kids) loved that mom worked in the music industry. They thought I was cool – it made me a cool mom somehow.”

Being a mother and music manager have always gone hand-in-hand for Colbeck. For decades she has routinely transformed the living room of her Westboro home into a performance venue for travelling musicians, borrowing her three children as stagehands. They also attended live concerts as a family, organized by Colbeck’s stage management company Nutshell Music.

Jeremy, Carolynne, and Léanne have all since moved out of the house. Colbeck moved on from Nutshell Music in 2003 to fill various music-related positions across the city.

Now, as the founder of Little Acorn, she’s answering a different cry. To outside observers, her work as a creative coach may appear similar to business or brand managers. But to independent folk artists, she’s much more: an approachable, emotionally supportive mentor with a wealth of connections and a passion for helping musicians chase their dreams.

Career beginnings in a nutshell

Starting in 1987, Colbeck was a regular service and choir member of Mary’s Parish, a Catholic church in the Civic Hospital Neighbourhood. She befriended the band’s guitarist, Peter MacDonald, and they soon became co-leaders for mass: Colbeck oversaw the 20-person voice section while MacDonald leading the 5-piece band.

It was her first brush with stage coordination, and she wanted more. She and MacDonald went on to play wedding ceremonies as an independent duo for four years – though Colbeck and her family moved to Whitby in 1990, she travelled back and forth between the two cities over a dozen times just to sing.

“A lot of the time we were singing for friends or acquaintances, although we did get hired to sing at some weddings. It was lovely,” she said.

After permanently returning to the capital and reconnecting with MacDonald, Colbeck and their stage management company got their break in 1999, courtesy of local legend Chris White.

Canadian Spaces host Chris White also helped co-found Ottawa Folk Festival. Photo by Zenith Wolfe.

Since 2013, White has hosted the country’s longest running folk music radio show, Canadian Spaces. It’s a show Colbeck admires for playing “40 minutes of uninterrupted folk music” every Saturday morning. But long before he inherited the role from the late Chopper McKinnon, White was known as the co-founder and recurring stage host of Ottawa Folk Festival, renamed to CityFolk Festival in the early 2010s.

The first concert in summer 1994 received a lot of praise, White said. But it also made him realize just how much he had to learn about festival coordination.

“I booked a bunch of performers, and they showed up and said, ‘Who’s the production manager?’ I asked, ‘Oh, what’s a production manager?’” White said with a laugh. “We just kind of muddled our way through the first year.”

It continued to grow until 1999, when increased popularity convinced him to seek out a dedicated production crew. He turned to MacDonald, a friend and festival attendee who had co-founded Pathway Sound Production with Colbeck in 1996.

The pair had seen only limited success with concert organization by the time White hired them to set the main stage. People often couldn’t remember the company’s name or falsely believed they sold audio products, Colbeck said.

“Nutshell Music” was born while MacDonald’s family was visiting for a New Year’s celebration: “New Year’s morning I come downstairs after my shower, towel about my head, and I just said, ‘What do you think of Nutshell Music?’ Peter went, ‘Wow, that sounds really good. What does it mean?’ I said, ‘It’s just a nice name, it sounds cozy.’”

They pitched the idea to several friends and collaborators, including White, who said the theme was appropriate given Colbeck’s talent as an organizer.

“I think the idea was (they) look after everything, and it’ll all be there in a nutshell,” he said. “We would have pretty regular meetings leading up to the folk festival… (and) she was always calm, incredibly well organized, and always extremely personable. She was just absolutely delightful to work with.”

Colbeck stayed with Ottawa Folk Festival under Nutshell Music until 2003, when she left the company to pursue related positions. Before moving onto Little Acorn in 2010, she was an executive director’s assistant at Folk Music Ontario, formerly Ontario Council of Folk Festivals, and the co-founder of professional organizing company Balancing Act.

But all the while, she had a separate folk project brewing right in her living room: house concerts.

In addition to her job as a music career coach, Nicole Colbeck hosts concerts with independent artists at her home in Westboro. Photo by Zenith Wolfe.

A trail mix of musicians come home

Colbeck held her first house concert at their Stittsville home in 1995, featuring Canadian singer-songwriter Jory Nash. But the events only picked up traction a decade later after the family moved to Westboro.

Hosted in her spacious living room, over 30 people attend Colbeck’s house concerts on a regular basis. Many attendees are friends who come for the atmosphere without even knowing the performers. Colbeck said attendees are often surprised to discover small or up-and-coming artists with a lot of talent, who usually play these concerts during tours or between performances at bigger venues.

According to Colbeck, the intimacy and personal connection of her house concerts makes them renowned among Ottawa’s folk industry. She added that musicians often feel comfortable enough to crash for the night and enjoy a hot meal with the family in the morning.

“As soon as someone says, ‘I host house concerts,’ that whisper reverberates throughout the industry,” she said. “Artists are thrilled because many (of them), especially in the folk, roots, and blues scenes, have said their favourite kind of concert to do is a house concert.”

Léanne was also thrilled by the concerts. She said experiencing that level of excitement and chaos at a young age made her feel comfortable with being busy as an adult. Being around lots of people also made her more observant and open-minded.

“Musicians are weird, so being around musicians a lot meant I was exposed to so many different personalities,” Léanne said. “It definitely made me be able to roll with the punches more and enjoy being around quirky people to this day.”

She usually sat on the stairs to draw in her sketchbook during concerts, looking up intermittently to watch the musicians. Through her interest in visual arts, she formed a special connection with one of the performers: blues ukelele player Hal Brolund, known by the stage name Manitoba Hal. “He’s like an uncle to me at this point,” she said.

Ukulele blues performer Manitoba Hal has been a Little Acorn client for over 12 years. Photo provided by Manitoba Hal.

Brolund first performed at Colbeck’s house in February 2010. He had several musical successes by then, including a 1988 Christmas song and a 1997 song about the disastrous Red River flood that became big radio hits in Winnipeg, but he didn’t know how to capitalize on them to build a career.

He also had a recurring branding issue while he toured as a guitarist: “I would show up at a bar and my name would be spelled ‘Brolin’ or ‘Broland’ or ‘Borlund’ – every variation of Brolund you could come up with. The worst was an Italian presenter who actually put me up on the marquee as ‘Boriuno.’”

He settled on his stage name at a Midwinter Blues Festival in 1999, after the host introduced him by saying “from Manitoba, Hal Brolund.” But his guitar career continued to flounder. In search of a new musical identity, he spent a few years playing at ukelele festivals in New Jersey and Nova Scotia.

After a thrilling experience at the Liverpool Ukelele Ceilidh in 2009, Brolund decided to move to Nova Scotia. His 2010 “Leaving Manitoba” tour included a brief stay in Ontario, which is when he heard the folk industry’s whisper – a fan contacted him saying they knew a “woman in Ottawa who held house concerts.”

“With all of my worldly possessions in the back of a minivan, I show up at her house to perform at a house concert,” he said, adding that he arrived early in the afternoon while Colbeck was getting home with groceries. “I helped her carry them in and we ended up talking for three hours. Those groceries never got put away.”

The concert was a success, and Brolund instantly clicked with Colbeck. He returned for another show in 2011 to play songs from his upcoming album, but he had a small problem. The album had no cover.

Colbeck cracked a joke about Léanne making one, and they all laughed. But Brolund and Léanne started to take the idea seriously. She eventually painted the cover for Flirting With Mermaids.

“It’s kind of cute looking back and remembering I took it so seriously and thought ‘Oh my god, this is my first big commission,’” Léanne said. “He did his set and I ended up in the family room, listening to his music and falling asleep. When I woke up, he was handing me stacks of his CDs so that I could sign them.”

The cover for Manitoba Hal’s Flirting with Mermaids was Léannne Colbeck’s first big commission.

Brolund, meanwhile, was telling his own joke: Colbeck was his new manager. She denied it at first, saying they were friends, and she didn’t consider herself a manager. She said she just wanted to support him with performance opportunities and career advice.

“What he needed was an extra brain almost, someone in his corner thinking of ideas, making plans, deciding when the next tour is,” she said. “I always had an opinion, and he actually began to really welcome that. That’s how we began working together.”

She conceded in November 2010. And a Little Acorn sprouted.

Planting the acorn for new industry

Colbeck likes to think of Little Acorn as the bridge between a musician’s creative integrity and their need for branding.

“You want to remain true to yourself as an artist, but you also have to recognize there’s business involved in being a professional musician. That’s where I sort of live and work: in helping artists feel good about shipping their art,” Colbeck said.

She plays the typical managerial role of helping musicians organize concerts and make industry connections. But unlike most business managers, she also welcomes lengthy conversations where musicians can go deeper into important career decisions.

She said these hour-long “puttering sessions” have often provided musicians with clarity or sparked eureka moments. Colbeck said these conversations also offer a supportive, comfortable space for artists to be honest and vulnerable.

“If there isn’t a vulnerability or a trust, artists might only present the best face of how their lives are going, yet we know they’re hugely struggling… That incongruity contributes to a lot of mental health problems that artists face,” Colbeck said.

Brolund has been Colbeck’s client for over 12 years. He said his ukelele career would not have taken off without her help. He added that since he lives alone with no family, he is grateful to have her as emotional support.

“It’s not that she comes up with the crazy ideas, but she recognizes them when we talk about them, and encourages their development. She takes that creativity and helps you harness it,” he said. “It’s cheesy to say it but (she’s) the wind beneath the wings.”

Colbeck has taken on many clients from across Canada since the company’s founding: Bob Ardern, a Nova Scotia guitarist who regularly toured the United States; Mike Biggar, who has won several regional New Brunswick awards for his latest albums; and most recently, guitarist and Westboro-based singer-songwriter Kaya Fraser.

Kaya Fraser performed original music alongside songs written by her father Allan Fraser at Red Bird. Photo by Zenith Wolfe.

After recording her successful album Tremor and Slip in 2007 and going on tour, Fraser moved with her partner from London, Ontario to B.C., where she couldn’t find the same indie music community. With her new job as a librarian, the end of her marriage in 2012, and her mother’s passing later that year, Fraser became unable to write until she moved to Ottawa before the pandemic.

When concerts began to reopen, she seized the opportunity to make new connections. She said she started talking to Colbeck in March 2023 after overhearing her “warm and lovely” voice at a Westboro concert featuring Canadian folk singer Shawna Caspi.

“Something was saying to me ‘Just turn around and say hello to this woman.’ I did that and of course she was very gracious and nice,” Fraser said. “The way she described what she did, even though we hadn’t spoken at length at all, it just resonated because this is what I need. I have a sense that I want to get back to music and find a new way of doing it.”

Fraser soon discovered that in 2015, Colbeck briefly worked with her father Allan Fraser, a member of the Ottawa-based 1970s folk duo Fraser & Debolt. This only gave Fraser more confidence in her decision.

The two have not worked together long, but Fraser is already back in action. She performed original songs and tributes to her father at Red Bird Café on Mar. 18. Although Colbeck had no hand in organizing the event, Fraser was still glad to have someone rooting for her in the audience. She also hopes to tour again and record a new album with input from her Little Acorn conversation sessions.

“It’ll be a chance for me to articulate to myself some kind of picture of what success might look like in my own terms. Not success as defined by someone else or the music industry,” Fraser said. “You just need that person to help you stay true to your compass.”

The afternoon show was exciting for the Little Acorn manager, who said she already gained insight into Fraser’s performance style as she “fangirled” over the musician. The comfort she brought Fraser is what she hopes to achieve with all the musicians she works with: “I’m the breath you take before you start talking with confidence. To shine a light on what you already have inside, that’s my passion.”

