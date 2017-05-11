The Village Quire – so much more than just a card store

Sometimes a store is more than a store, and that’s certainly true of Westboro’s Village Quire.

As owner Molly van der Schee likes to say, “We’re more than cards and gifts. People come in and feel connected. I think that’s what it means to be part of a community. I am so grateful to have a shop that is part of this neighbourhood.”

Of course, The Village Quire also offers outstanding shopping. You’ll find an impressive selection of cards ranging from sweet to irreverent, along with great gifts and a fabulous assortment of party supplies. “One of the most popular lines is by Meri Meri from the UK. There are all kinds of different themes,” notes Molly. “I love to help people coordinate the look for their party and can offer tips and tricks on how to maximize your budget. If I don’t have what you need, I’m happy to direct you to another store.”

One of Molly’s strengths as a storeowner, other than her love of laughter and conversation, is a keen eye for unique products you won’t see elsewhere. “A lot of the cards I sell are by independent Canadian creators. As a local business that enjoys great community support, I am glad to support artists in turn.”

A recent renovation and repainting has The Village Quire looking bright and fresh for spring. A new feature is a postcard and letter writing station. Molly has also added a new roster of events. “You can check our online calendar then call to sign up for one or more of our small workshops on such topics as bullet journaling, calligraphy, hand lettering and letter writing.”

“What I love most about owning The Village Quire is being part of a community. Westboro has such a great vibe – my family and I have lived here fifteen years and even with all the changes, our neighbourhood continues to be community. My customers are my neighbours and friends. I love that part. In some ways Westboro reminds me of the small town where I grew up. I hope people will stop in for our Birthday Party. It’s happening Friday, June 16.”

The Village Quire

312 Richmond Rd.

www.villagequire.ca

facebook.com/thevillagequire

twitter.com/thevillagequire

instagram.com/thevillagequire

This sponsored post is part of Kitchissippi Favourites, a special advertising feature that is printed in KT twice a year. Read the other profiles right here.