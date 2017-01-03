The latest scoop

Top stories on Kitchissippi.com in 2016

Happy New Year Kitchissippi! As much as we look forward to a new year we can’t resist taking one last look at the year gone by. Don’t miss our annual retrospective in our January 5 issue! In the meantime, here are the top stories on our website in 2016 (as determined by the number of times they were read online):

10. Letter to the Editor: Thank you to our community

9. A bright addition to Hintonburg

8. Making way for the highway: How the Queensway came to Kitchissippi (plus bonus photos)

7. Westboro FUSE is ready to ignite the streets

6. Preparations underway for new festival for Westboro

5. Saying goodbye to the house by the side of the road

4. A window into the 1870s is unearthed (right next to the KT offices!)

3. Future unknown for Richmond Road businesses

2. See what’s in store for shoppers at the new Westboro Farm Boy

1. Five things you should know about Susan Hamer of SuzyQ

