Shops and services in Kitchissippi: What’s new, who moved, who closed their doors

By Jared Davidson –

Fall has come to Kitchissippi and with the harvest comes a new crop of businesses. Always a hotbed of development, the Richmond/Wellington strip is seeing some changes.

Renovation has begun on the site of a new Westboro Freshii, a health-conscious, soup, salad, and burrito franchise which features a fully customizable menu. The restaurant takes over the location formerly occupied by Naked Fish and promises to offer a diverse menu. Owner Karla Briones, says the location is a perfect fit. She anticipates that Westboro dwellers will appreciate the quality and customizability of Freshii.

“It was a no-brainer,” she says of the location choice. “Food is food. It’s going to appeal to anybody, but what we’re going after is a pretty trendy feel.”

Karla is the current owner of two Global Pet Foods locations, one in Hintonburg and one in Kanata. She says it was the business of providing quality food for animals that helped inspire her to feed good food to humans as well.

The Westboro Freshii is scheduled to open in December.

Meanwhile Hintonburg continues to prove its stylishness with two new businesses: Bloomfields Flowers and Goods Boutique, both of which have opened between Parkdale and Island Park on Wellington.

Bloomfields is a flower shop that seeks to build a vibrant environment for its customers. The store features handcrafted floral designs and gifts and has already proved to be a hit with shoppers.

“The feedback has been wonderful,” says Virginia Vince of Bloomfields. “The response to our floral designs and aesthetic has been incredible and keeps us inspired.”

Where Bloomfields offers handcrafted floral works, Goods Boutique offers all kinds of other handcrafted items. It stocks a selection of unique and gift-worthy items for the home and “inspired designs for thoughtful living.” The business is a product of Hintonburg itself. It grew out of Victoire Boutique, barely a block away from its current location. Something about Hintonburg kept them from straying far.

“It’s a lovely neighbourhood with a lot of like-minded businesses,” says Jessica Wilson Frenken of Goods Boutique. “Everyone seems to be enthusiastic about supporting small business.”

Meanwhile, things are less courtly at the corner of Carling and Woodroffe where Kettleman’s Bagels is becoming Cadmans Montreal Bagels. The change comes after disputes between the branch and head office caused a split.

During the branding changeover, Cadmans will remain open. The menu options have not changed, and owner Ranjeev Sharma says regulars can expect the same service as usual, with some improvements such as a renovated interior. The biggest change is the name. “Cadmans is an Anglo-Saxon name which means ‘fighter’ or ‘Warrior,’” says Ranjeev. “This is a David versus Goliath story between us and Kettleman’s.”

Other changes in the neighbourhood:

Royal Bank of Canada opened in Westboro at 236 Richmond Rd.

Trailhead Paddle Shack moved to Fairlawn Plaza (2148 Carling Ave.).

Kids & Company daycare opened at 319 McRae Ave. beside the Westboro Farmboy.

Anytime Fitness will be reopening at 1339 Wellington St. W., near The Wellington Gastropub.

Second Glance Consignment (1292 Wellington W.) is expanding to include new local vendors. “The local vendors will be local individuals who will offer unique and eccentric items that are sure to capture the essence of the Westboro/Hintonburg community,” writes owner Paula Norton in an email exchange. Grand opening celebrations are planned for December 3.

Germotte Framing moved to a new location at 358 Ravenhill Ave. across from Churchill Public School.

Area closures include SPIN Fitness, Yogurty’s, and Glass Half Full.